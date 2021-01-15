One Downtown Peoria building, vacant since 2016, will now be home to nearly 400 OSF HealthCare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare is filling a void in the heart of Downtown Peoria, while introducing new electronic based care programs for it’s residents.

Thursday, OSF held a ribbon cutting ceremony, and had a deacon in to bless the new OnCall building, located on Southwest Adams Street in Peoria.

The building, formerly owned by Caterpillar, will now be used to serve patients with several different healthcare resources.

Services include OSF’s call center, virtual advance care, virtual wellness programs, and and E-ICU center, where patients in intensive care can be monitored constantly.

“Our patients want access to us 24/7, 365 days a year.. They don’t wanna wait until 8 O’clock in the morning, they need us when they need us,” said Jennifer Junis, Senior VP of Digital Health for OSF HealthCare.

She says many aspects of people’s lives are shifting to virtual access, healthcare needs to as well.

“To really create an experience for them in healthcare, that is much like they’re experiencing other places, as they’re using mobile and digital technology for their shopping, and booking flights, and seeking customer service, really marrying that with the healthcare we provide as the trusted healthcare source,” said Junis.

Mayor Jim Ardis says the facility will be able to provide patients with healthcare, without them having to travel.

“Offering people a lot more opportunities to get state of the art, quality healthcare, and do it from the comfort of whatever the safe place is, whether it’s home or office or so on,” said Ardis.

He adds, the new building will also boost the city’s economy.

“We’re gonna see, because of this investment, more and more people coming downtown not just to work and to shop, but to eat, and we expect this is gonna draw additional employers to the area,” said Ardis.”

Starting Monday, OSF HealthCare OnCall employee’s will begin reporting to work in waves, in order to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.