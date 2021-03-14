One found dead inside burning home in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Spitznagle and Rock Island Ave Sunday, March 14.

Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips said firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the front of the home when they arrived on the scene around 1:29 p.m. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The first company on the scene found one person dead inside the home.

One dog was also found in the home and was taken into custody by animal control. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damages.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.