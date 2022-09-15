PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hours ahead of the third mediation meeting between the Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) and Peoria Public Schools (PPS), the teacher’s union wants a done deal on the table.

That is the goal for PFT, according to a Facebook post on Thursday. The post reads:

“We are going into tonight’s meeting with one goal – to exit the meeting with a done deal.” PEORIA FEDERATION OF TEACHERS

With the meeting taking place later Thursday evening, many are still asking questions about the possible teacher strike, which could happen if an agreement is not reached between PFT and PPS.

Earlier in September, the teacher’s union voted to authorize a strike, meaning the union can give the school district a 10-day notice to strike if they need to. By law, a strike cannot occur until at least the middle of the first week in October.

This vote does not guarantee a strike will occur, and the president of the teachers union said they would like to work to avoid a strike.

The last mediation meeting lasted until 1:45 a.m., according to PPS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat.

