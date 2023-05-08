PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash near I-74 and Sterling Avenue Monday.

According to Peoria Fire Acting Battalion Chief Jake Durbin, one car was on its side as a result of the crash. Firefighters extracted a victim from the car.

Two people were treated on the scene and one was sent to the hospital. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

The Peoria Fire and Police Departments both responded to this incident.

No Firefighters were injured during this incident.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

