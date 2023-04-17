PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was hospitalized after being found unconscious in a house at 5348 N. Stephen Drive at 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Peoria Fire Department news release.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Rada, firefighters learned, as they were racing to the scene, that a person was unresponsive inside the home. Officers with the Peoria Police Department attempted to get inside the house but could not due to the flames and heat.

On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire as half the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Rada stated several firefighters made a rapid entry into the house and removed the victim who was barely breathing. She was later taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center where she was later reported to be breathing. The woman’s current condition was not immediately known.

The chief said a dog died in the fire. No other victims were reported.

Rada stated the second floor over the garage partially collapsed, which made extinguishing the fire more difficult. A total of 25 firefighters were needed to respond to this incident.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Rada said.

Peoria fire, Peoria police, AMT and Ameren crews all responded to this incident.