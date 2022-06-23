PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot.

Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said just after 4:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of N. Maryland Ave. and E. Republic St. for a Shot Spotter alert for three rounds. Before arriving, the officers were advised a male called saying he was shot.

First responders found the man in a nearby alley and he was taken to an area hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on a suspect and no arrests have been made.

This incident is currently under investigation.