PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a car hit a pocket bike near Illinois and California Ave. Wednesday night.

According to a Peoria Police Officer at the scene, the car hit the individual off the pocket bike around 9:30 p.m. The individual was dragged down the street by the car.

The individual was sent to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The case remains under investigation by Peoria Police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.