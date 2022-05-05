BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire near Jackson Street and Western Avenue at approximately 6:33 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Fire Department press release, police arrived on the scene first and reported flames visible from the back of the building. Police found one resident in the building and assisted him in leaving the structure.

Bloomington firefighters made an interior attack on the fire and contained it to the kitchen of the structure. Medics on the scene cared for the resident and transported him to the hospital for burns caused by the fire.

The family of the resident arrived on the scene and stated that the resident would be able to stay with them until repairs are made.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was unattended cooking. No damage estimate has been made at this time.