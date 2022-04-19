PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured after a shooting near Frye Avenue and Prospect Road at approximately 1:27 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers were advised by dispatch that a victim left the scene in a private vehicle and went to a local hospital. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, officers were told an unknown suspect fired on the victim from a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle was found abandoned on Madison Avenue.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division, Neighborhood Services Unit, and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Beck at (309) 494-8480, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.