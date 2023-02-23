PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting incident near Antoinette Street and Westmoreland Avenue Thursday.

According to Peoria police, officers were dispatched to the scene after a shot spotter at approximately 11:24 a.m.

While the officers were on the way to the scene, they were informed of a shooting victim being located near Marquette and Stanley Streets.

Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was alert and talking to officers. He was transported to a local hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.