PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.

Officers learned the victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, where they learned the male victim was shot in the hand. The injury is considered non-life threatening.

Police learned from the victim that an unknown suspect shot at him while he was walking along Arcadia. There is currently no suspect information available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.