PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the area of S. Oregon St. and W. Seibold St. for reports of a gunshot victim.

First responders found a man who was shot in the lower abdomen. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown man on S. Oregon St. Police searched the area for the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

This is a developing story. Peoria Police are currently investigating.