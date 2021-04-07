One injured during Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured during a shooting near Mason and Locust St. in Bloomington Wednesday, April 7.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook Post, officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 1:58 p.m. Officers located several spent shell casings at the scene.

While at the scene, police also responded to a local hospital for a report of a possible shooting victim. At the hospital, the officers learned the victim did not suffer a gunshot wound but suffered minor injuries from vehicle debris caused by the shooting.

Officers located the vehicle and determined it was damaged by multiple bullet strikes. Bloomington Police investigating determined there were four individuals in the vehicle when it was shot at.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Engle at 309-434-2371.