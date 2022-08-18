PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two residents was injured in an accidental apartment fire Thursday afternoon stemming from a grease fire in the apartment’s kitchen.

The fire at 4717 N. Knoxville Ave occurred at roughly 4:16 p.m. and was deemed under control by Peoria Firefighters at 4:27 p.m. The fire was on the first floor of a three-story apartment complex.

According to a press release from Battalion Chief Michael Hughes, two residents were inside the apartment when the incident occurred and were able to exit the building before the fire department crew arrived.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and the apartment was ventilated. A Peoria Fire Department Investigator determined the fire to be accidental and estimated roughly $75,000 in damage.

One of the two occupants of the apartment was injured and treated by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital. No firefighters were injured.