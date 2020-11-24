Man shot in leg on Arcadia Avenue Monday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in the leg on Arcadia Ave. Monday night.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, at approximately 9:06 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating 9 shots had been fired near the 300 block of East Arcadia.

On scene, police located a man that had been shot in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

This Story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News