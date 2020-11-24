Man shot in leg on Arcadia Avenue Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in the leg on Arcadia Ave. Monday night.
According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, at approximately 9:06 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating 9 shots had been fired near the 300 block of East Arcadia.
On scene, police located a man that had been shot in the leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.
The incident is still under investigation.
This Story will be updated as more information becomes available.
