BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police said one person was injured after an armed robbery at a business near Ireland Grove Road and Black Oak Boulevard at approximately 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, upon arrival at the scene officers located an employee that had been battered during the robbery, and found evidence that shots had been fired.

Bloomington Police said there are two male suspects in their 20s. Both suspects were wearing masks. One was wearing a yellow traffic style vest, and the other was wearing a blue vest with white lines.

The suspects left the scene in a black four-door car, with silver rims and chrome trim around the windows.

The battered employee was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org