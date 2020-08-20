One injured in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured during a shooting incident around 6:13 p.m. on North Roosevelt Avenue and Chestnut Street in Bloomington.

Bloomington police responded after a caller reported hearing 8-10 gunshots. One victim received a minor gunshot wound. Police said the injury is non-life-threatening.

Police have no one in custody and there is currently no suspect information available.

