One injured in Bloomington shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was injured during a shooting incident around 6:13 p.m. on North Roosevelt Avenue and Chestnut Street in Bloomington.

Bloomington police responded after a caller reported hearing 8-10 gunshots. One victim received a minor gunshot wound. Police said the injury is non-life-threatening.

Police have no one in custody and there is currently no suspect information available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected