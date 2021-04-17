One injured in early morning hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police and Fire departments responded to a hit-and-run near Flint St. and Drury Lane early Saturday, April 17.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police were dispatched at approximately 1:02 a.m. and located a female pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Peoria Fire and AMT provided emergency medical treatment at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Traffic Investigator Officer Buhl at (309) 494-8484 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.