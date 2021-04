PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One was injured during a shooting on Gift Ave. near Ellis St. Monday, April 5.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, one person was shot in the buttocks and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police.

