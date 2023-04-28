UPDATE (4:39 p.m.) — According to an update from Peoria police, an officer on the scene said that there was no gunshot victim, transported to any local hospital related to this incident. No gunshot victim related to this incident has been identified at this time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Griswold and Grinnell streets Friday, Peoria police said.

According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to the area after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 30 founds had been fired shortly after 3:05 p.m.

Officers did not find a victim at the scene but later learned a man had been taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.