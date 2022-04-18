PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire near Flora Avenue and Elizabeth Street at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday.

According to a press release, firefighters observed moderate smoke on the second floor of the building and located a small fire in the kitchen that was extinguished.

All the home’s residents were outside the home upon the fire crew’s arrival. One person was injured and suffered non-life-threatening burns to their arm. Peoria fire paramedics provided patient care and transported them to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause was determined to be accidental and caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damages.

The home is still able to be occupied by the family.