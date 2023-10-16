NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department stated that one person was injured after a shooting incident near Hovey Avenue and Livingston Drive on Saturday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:39 a.m. and located a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-454-9535.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.