BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a shooting around 12:40 a.m. near West Chestnut St. and Western Ave. in Bloomington Sunday.

According to Bloomington Police Sergeant Nowers, one person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one is currently in custody, and the incident remains under investigation by Bloomington police.

Bloomington Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 309-820-8888.

This Story will be updated when more information is available.