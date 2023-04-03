PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured during a Peoria shooting incident Saturday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were dispatched to the area near McReynolds Court and John H. Gweynn Jr. Avenue at approximately 6:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers apprehended 26-year-old Isaiah RL. Wilson and 41-year-old Calvin L. Smalls, who were both seen fleeing the area.

Officers located two handguns on the path that Wilson and Smalls fled the scene on. One of the guns was reported stolen.

A man was struck by gunfire in this incident and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson was subsequently arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, no valid FOID and possession of a stolen firearm. He was issued a notice to appear.

Smalls was subsequently arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, and no valid FOID.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.