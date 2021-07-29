One injured in Peoria shooting near Wisconsin and Arcadia Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured in a shooting near Wisconsin and Arcadia Ave. Thursday night.
According to Peoria Police Lt. Ginglen, Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter around 10:10 p.m. and received a call from a resident about one man being injured.
At the scene, Peoria police located a man with a leg injury. The man was transported to a local hospital via AMT. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This story will be updated when more information is available.