One injured in Peoria shooting near Wisconsin and Arcadia Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured in a shooting near Wisconsin and Arcadia Ave. Thursday night.

According to Peoria Police Lt. Ginglen, Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter around 10:10 p.m. and received a call from a resident about one man being injured.

At the scene, Peoria police located a man with a leg injury. The man was transported to a local hospital via AMT. The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.