PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting near Charlton and McBean Street Monday night.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, officers responded to the area around 7:17 p.m.

Officers located an adult male victim, who was transported to the hospital via ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. This case remains under investigation by Peoria Police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.