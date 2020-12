PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 block of W. Antionette St. on Sunday evening.

Officers responded at 6:45 P.M. and found a juvenile with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Two cars crashed shortly after the shooting, but apparently, the shooter nor the victim were in either vehicle.

The incident happened on the intersection of W. Antionette St. and S. Ligonier St.

The story will be updated.