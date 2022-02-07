Boy hospitalized following stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A boy has been hospitalized after being found stabbed in a house near Hanssler Place and Bootz Avenue in Peoria Monday afternoon.

Peoria Police responded to the stabbing Monday afternoon, according to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria.

After arriving at the house, police found a boy who had been stabbed. The boy was taken to the hospital, Echevarria confirmed.

Multiple people are currently in custody.

Echevarria said that the stabbing did not happen at Quest Academy. WMBD has reached out to Quest for comment, but they have not responded yet.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.