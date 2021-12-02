One juvenile sent to the hospital after shooting on Montana St.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Montana and Charles Street at approximately 6:51 p.m. Thursday.

According to Peoria Police, officers responded to a shot spotter indicating that five rounds were fired in the area.

Officers located a juvenile suffering a gunshot wound to their arm. The juvenile was transported to OSF with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stated that one building was also struck with gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

