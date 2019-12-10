One lane down after semi, IDOT truck crash near Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Ill. — Several departments are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 74 eastbound near Brimfield on Tuesday.

A semi-truck reportedly hit an Illinois Department of Transporation (IDOT) truck that was in the area working on construction projects.

The semi driver is being transported to an area hospital, but everyone involved is expected to be okay.

Crews are cleaning up the scene now. Eastbound I-74 is down to one lane in the area. Additionally, the on-ramp from Kickapoo exit going eastbound is closed.

Illinois State Police, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Brimfield Fire Department and AMT were all on the scene.

