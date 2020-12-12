One local church is giving the community the opportunity to enjoy holiday festivities safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Northminister Presbyterian Church in Peoria is holding a live drive through of “The Road to Bethlehem,” depicting the events that led to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Families can stay in their car and see eight different scenes, each car is given a guidebook containing narration and scripture for each scene.

Karl Vandermyde, one of the co-chairs for the event, says with all of the programs the church has had to cancel due to COVID-19, they wanted to be able to do something for the community.

“It’s important that we continue to have celebrations at Christmas time, provide something for families to come and do together that’s COVID safe, it’s easy to do, everybody who comes here can stay in their own car and drive around and they see eight different scenes depicting the Christmas story,” said Vandermyde.

If you missed out on Friday’s live drive through of “The Road to Bethlehem,” they will be there again Saturday night from 5:30 to 7:30.