One local pub celebrates Boxing Day with all-day breakfast, soccer games, and adult onesies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fox Pub in Peoria celebrated the English holiday Boxing Day Dec. 26. The pub, typically closed on Sundays, opened for the occasion with an all-day breakfast menu and soccer games playing.

Owner Matt Rixner opened the pub in 2009, and said the Boxing Day tradition followed shortly after. He said the pub is English themed because his stepfather is from England.

Rixner said the holiday comes from the old English tradition, where the day after Christmas is used to give back to the poor. On Christmas Day, servants often had to work for the “master of the house,” so the next day the servants got a day off and the masters “boxed” up gifts for them. This led to the name “Boxing Day,” according to Rixner.

“You only get so many days that are English holidays specifically,” Rixner said. “It’s just a day, like, you can come, have breakfast, have lunch and show up in your pajamas. You know, the day after Christmas, it’s something fun to do.”

More information on the history of Boxing Day can be found here.

Fox Pub and Cafe will also host a New Year’s Eve party, and more information can be found on its website.