One man dead after minibike accident in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after an accident involving a minibike in the area of Marquette and Ligonier Friday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said the police originally responded to the area on a call that a child on a bike was hit by a car around 6:38 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene officers found an unresponsive adult male with a minibike nearby.

Information police gathered at the scene indicated that the minibike failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Ligonier and Marquette and collided with a vehicle.

Emergency life-saving measures were taken at the scene before the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officer Dotson says the investigation is ongoing.

