PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — A 54-year-old Odell man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Many agencies responded to the scene where they found Scott N. Lightbody. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vermilion Valley dispatch received the call around 9:00 p.m. on old Route 66 in rural Pontiac.

About half a mile away from 1600 East Rd.

Chief Deputy Coroner Steven Zeller says Lightbody’s motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert.

An autopsy has been performed and results are still pending.