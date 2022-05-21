PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police confirmed one man is dead after a shooting Saturday near the 1500 block of North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the shot spotter call came in at 12:28 p.m.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Echevarria said there is no current threat to the community.

Roth stated that no arrest has been made and no suspect information is available at this time.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the victim was in his early 20. The victim’s identity is expected to be released tomorrow, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the city’s 9th homicide this year, the 6th due to gun violence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.