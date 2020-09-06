21 year-old man dead after shooting at Woodhill Ln Peoria, parents searching for answers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said an adult man was shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The call first came at 6:20 p.m. as a “man down” call so the fire department responded.

Peoria Fire Department request Peoria Police shortly after.

The Peoria County deputy coroner was at the scene.

At least five Peoria Police vehicles are on the scene.

“Upon arrival, Peoria Police located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The

male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ring sent out an alert reporting a shooting near W. Woodhill Ln and N. Molleck Dr.

The shooting reportedly happened at the 3300 block of W Woodhill Ln.

The alert said to avoid the area and expect police presence. As of 8:30 p.m., police and the coroner are still on the scene investigating.

The deceased man’s parents are wanting answers as to what happened and is encouraging anyone with information to speak out.

“This is ridiculous, nobody talks,” Jashawnda Dunigan said. “The police are asking people to work with them and nobody talks.”

“You mean to tell me, nobody has seen anything?” Terrence Dunigan Sr. said. “It’s broad daylight and you didn’t see nothing, so I’m angry right now.”

Peoria Special Operations detectives are working the scene to find any leads.

There is currently no suspect information at this time. If anyone has information, call Peoria Police (309) 673-4521 or Crimestoppers 309-673-9000

Peoria Community Against Violence is on the scene.