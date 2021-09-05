One man dead after shooting Friday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, Sept. 3, at approximately 8:08 p.m., Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the corner of NE Jefferson Street and Wayne Street indicating multiple rounds fired.

Officers located Issac Peyton, a 35-year-old adult male of Peoria, in a grassy area of NE Adams Street and Wayne Street at 9:09 p.m., who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Peoria County Coroner.

An autopsy on Peyton shows he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died within seconds of the incident.

This incident is under investigation.

Peoria Police are asking anybody with information to call (309) 673-4521, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated when more information is available.