One man dead following a shooting in Peoria late Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police are currently investigating a homicide after a victim was located inside a vehicle.



Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert Tuesday at 11:42 p.m. near the intersection of W Kettelle St. and S. Shelly St.

When police arrived on scene they found a man inside a vehicle with multiple injuries. Officers immediately attempted giving the man emergency medical attention.



The man died at the scene from his injuries.

More information will be released from the Peoria County Coroner following an autopsy.



There is no suspect information at this time. The victims identity and cause of death will be released at a later time.



If you have any information regarding this incident or camera footage you believe may be

important to the investigation, your are urged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers

anonymously at (309) 673-9000.