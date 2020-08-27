One man dead in Wednesday evening crash in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after being partially ejected from his vehicle during a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Peoria police arrived at the scene of the crash where they found a 46-year-old man partially ejected from his vehicle around 11:28 p.m. Police determined the driver was traveling westbound on Glen Ave. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

More information about the victim is expected to be released from the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. An investigation is ongoing.

