CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed one man is dead from the Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.

He was found outside the grounds in the parking area, Harwood said. The coroner’s office was notified at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man, in his 40s, has not yet been identified, as Harwood works to locate next of kin.

His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.