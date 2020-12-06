One man dies in overnight shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man died overnight after being shot in an apartment complex parking lot, according to Peoria police.

Police responded to the 4200 block of West Hollow Creek Saturday right before 10:00 p.m. for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say they found an adult man who suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. According to police, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Police urges the community to contact PPD at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000 if you have any information about this incident.