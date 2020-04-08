One man hospitalized after late-night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was injured during a shooting on the 2600 block of Wardcliffe Drive Tuesday.
According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the area of his neck and shoulder.
He is currently in critical condition.
No information on a suspect is available at this time.
