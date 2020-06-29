One man in custody after Washington police discover body near Spruce and Holland

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A welfare check in Washington Monday has turned into a homicide investigation.

Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says officers were called to an apartment on Holland Street about 12:30 p.m. where they found a man dead. McCoy says another person has been arrested for the death. He does not believe the incident holds any threat to the public.

A news conference has been planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m. The name of the victim and the person arrested is expected to be released after family members are notified.

This is the second homicide investigation in Washington this month. 34-year-old Kyle McMurtrey was found dead behind Washington Plaza in a drainage ditch June 17. No arrests have been made in that case so far.

