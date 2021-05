A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway by Peoria Police after a man was shot.

Police say just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to W. Trewyn Ave. near S. Idaho St. for a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently stable.

At this time, Peoria Police do not have any suspect information. The incident remains under investigation.