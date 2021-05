PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after an incident near Ellis and Russell St. Tuesday night.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, Police originally responded to two shot-spotter alerts in the area at 9:02 p.m.

When police arrived they located a man with injuries to his face.

There is currently no suspect information available. The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.