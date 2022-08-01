PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter at approximately 3:04 p.m. Officers learned that a victim left the scene by private vehicle.

The man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Patrol Officers arrived at the scene along with members of the Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division, Neighborhood Services Unit, and Crime Scene Unit to initiate the shooting investigation.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Beck at (309) 494-8480, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000