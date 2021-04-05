One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to the hospital after being Galesburg Police found him with a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday evening, April 4.

At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said they responded to the 1900 block of Indiana Ave. near Clay Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. They found the 33-year-old victim outside when they arrived.

Galesburg Fire Department and Galesburg Ambulance Service arrived and gave the victim medical attention. The victim was later taken to Cottage ER and then to St. Francis in Peoria to be treated.

The shooting is currently under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.