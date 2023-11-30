PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire stations responded to a house fire on Chippewa Court near the Peoria International Airport on Thursday.

According to Limestone Fire Chief Dale Hoerr, one man was sent to the hospital with minor burns, and the family that lives at the home has been displaced.

The Limestone and West Peoria Fire Departments both responded to the fire, and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and AMT.

There is currently no estimate on the total cost of damage caused by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.