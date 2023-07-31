PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A 66-year-old Princeville man is dead after his car collided head-on with another vehicle Sunday evening.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Robert Renken was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. at the scene of the crash which was on Illinois Route 91, just north of Akron Road in rural Princeville.

Harwood said Renken suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries due to the collision and died instantly.

Members of the Akron-Princeville Fire/Rescue Department, Akron-Princeville Ambulance, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police responded to a 911 call about the crash, Harwood said

The coroner said Renken was traveling northbound on Route 91 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into the southbound lane of traffic, striking another vehicle head-on. The other driver was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in stable condition.

As required by state law, toxicology testing will be done on Renken. Results of those tests could take weeks to complete.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the state police.