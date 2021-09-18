One man killed in Peoria motorcycle crash early Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Crescent Avenue.

Police said at approximately 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the motorcycle was traveling north on Main Street and failed to negotiate the left-hand turn onto West Main.

They said the motorcycle left the roadway and drove across the sidewalk into an adjacent parking lot, where the male driver was ejected off the motorcycle and suffered significant trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The identity of the man is expected to be released by the Peoria County Coroner following an autopsy. Peoria Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.